Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.59

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.59 and traded as high as $9.50. Microbot Medical shares last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 1,081 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $7.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Microbot Medical by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. XXEC Inc. acquired a new position in Microbot Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

