Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP Joel L. Poppen Sells 4,984 Shares

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
MU traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.74. The company had a trading volume of 10,301,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,768,109. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $89.22. The company has a market capitalization of $98.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Micron Technology
Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.
Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.