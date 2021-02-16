MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -2X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:BNKZ) Trading 0% Higher

MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -2X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:BNKZ)’s stock price traded up 0% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.84 and last traded at $14.84. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.84.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.67.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -2X Inverse Leveraged ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -2X Inverse Leveraged ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.