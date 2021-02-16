MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -2X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:NRGZ) Shares Down 2.1%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -2X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:NRGZ)’s stock price fell 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.68 and last traded at $19.68. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.22.

