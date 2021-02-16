Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Cut by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,175 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 85,240 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.8% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 11,170 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $244.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.86. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $245.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

