Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ 2nd Largest Position

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,869 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.7% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 309,239 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $65,042,000 after buying an additional 71,441 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 84,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,700,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 4,899 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $244.99 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $245.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.63.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

