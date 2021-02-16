Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,268 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 30.0% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 309,239 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $65,042,000 after buying an additional 71,441 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 9.1% during the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 84,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,700,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 25.7% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group increased its position in Microsoft by 1.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 4,899 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.63.

MSFT opened at $244.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $245.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

