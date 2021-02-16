Microsoft (MSFT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT):

2/16/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $285.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Fundamental Research from $223.67 to $236.60. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) Strong Q2 / Growth Potential Already Priced-In” and dated January 27, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com. MSFT is being removed as an FRC Top Pick



2/2/2021 – Microsoft had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Microsoft was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $252.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Microsoft's Q2 results benefied from momentum in Azure, impressive Teams user growth triggered by coronavirus-led digital transformation, work-from-home, online learning wave and tele healthcare trends. Solid uptake of new Xbox gaming consoles and Xbox Game Pass drove the top-line growth. Further, the company is gaining from growing user base of its different applications including Microsoft 365 suite, and Dynamics. Shares of Microsoft have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, macroeconomic weakness in job market and lower spend on advertising due to coronavirus pandemic are likely to put pressure on LinkedIn and Search revenues. Further, delays in consulting business are anticipated to limit growth. Increasing spend on Azure enhancements amid stiff competiton from Amazon Web Services, is likely to impede margin expansion.”

1/28/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $235.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $235.00 to $275.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $245.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $285.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $250.00 to $269.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $245.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $235.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $260.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $245.00 to $280.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $270.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $245.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/27/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $272.00 to $292.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $256.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $243.00 to $267.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $255.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Pritchard Capital from $272.00 to $292.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $283.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $260.00.

1/27/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $260.00 to $300.00.

1/27/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $285.00 to $315.00.

1/26/2021 – Microsoft is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Microsoft is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Microsoft was given a new $235.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Microsoft was given a new $235.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Microsoft was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/21/2020 – Microsoft was given a new $235.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Microsoft was upgraded by analysts at Pritchard Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $272.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $229.00.

12/21/2020 – Microsoft was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $272.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $229.00.

12/18/2020 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $249.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $243.70. The company had a trading volume of 26,246,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,156,783. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in Microsoft by 55.1% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,540 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after acquiring an additional 21,148 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 34.5% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Microsoft by 61.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,886 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 22,679 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in Microsoft by 10.0% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 53,046 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

