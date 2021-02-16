Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $285.00 to $300.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Microsoft traded as high as $246.12 and last traded at $244.21, with a volume of 192439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $244.99.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.12.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.