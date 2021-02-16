MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Down 7.7%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares were down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $954.23 and last traded at $955.00. Approximately 1,489,651 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,230,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,034.31.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.17.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,958.33 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $638.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.70.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.47, for a total transaction of $219,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,735. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.75, for a total value of $1,628,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,350 shares of company stock worth $40,766,781. 26.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 491.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,630,000 after buying an additional 702,878 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth $53,647,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,593,000 after buying an additional 52,309 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth $17,796,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth $16,708,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.