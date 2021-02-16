MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.41

Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.41 and last traded at $22.92, with a volume of 222395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.27 and a beta of 3.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in MicroVision by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MicroVision by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MicroVision by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MicroVision by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MicroVision by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create a high-resolution miniature projection and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand name in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

