MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Shares Up 17.3%

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) shares shot up 17.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.58. 115,481,578 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,369% from the average session volume of 4,677,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

The company has a market cap of $176.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88.

Get MICT alerts:

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MICT by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 244,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in MICT by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MICT during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in MICT during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MICT during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. 1.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MICT Company Profile (NASDAQ:MICT)

MICT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing and video telematics devices. Its products comprise tablets, on-board-computers, and dash cams that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for various work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for MICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.