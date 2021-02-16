Midas (MIDAS) Reaches Market Cap of $2.78 Million

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Midas has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $5,572.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Midas has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Midas coin can currently be purchased for about $2.06 or 0.00004237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Midas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00022167 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001224 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 62% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001295 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001461 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Midas Profile

Midas is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. Midas’ official website is midas.investments

Midas Coin Trading

Midas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Midas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Midas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.