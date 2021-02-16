Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) shot up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $3.88. 1,698,036 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 740,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

The company has a market cap of $247.13 million, a P/E ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 165.06% and a negative return on equity of 104.43%. The company had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Milestone Scientific news, CEO Leonard Osser sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $36,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Giandomenico Trombetta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,933,855 shares in the company, valued at $33,278,414.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 432,208 shares of company stock worth $980,443 over the last 90 days. 27.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 302,291 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 476,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 45,274 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 39,821 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 13,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

