Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Trading Up 5.8%

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 447,443 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 936,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MLND shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Millendo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $51.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Millendo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Millendo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $297,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 355.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 464,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 362,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,107 shares during the last quarter. 41.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.

