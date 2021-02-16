Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Trading Up 5.8%

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 447,443 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 936,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on MLND shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Millendo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $51.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.12.
About Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND)
Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.
