MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Trading Up 7.4%

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO)’s stock price was up 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 361,773 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 307% from the average daily volume of 88,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of $60.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNDO. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of MIND C.T.I. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in MIND C.T.I. in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MIND C.T.I. by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 32,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MIND C.T.I. by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 40,334 shares in the last quarter. 17.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

