Minereum Price Tops $0.42 (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Minereum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000858 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Minereum has a market cap of $4.81 million and approximately $123,862.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Minereum has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00063289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $419.17 or 0.00852261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00047588 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,484.95 or 0.05052441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00024361 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00016413 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00031614 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum (MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,388,733 coins. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

Minereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

