Mineworx Technologies (CVE:MWX) Trading Down 12.5%

Mineworx Technologies Ltd. (CVE:MWX)’s stock price traded down 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 279,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 868,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.39. The firm has a market cap of C$12.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Mineworx Technologies Company Profile (CVE:MWX)

Mineworx Technologies Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties, and the development and deployment of extraction technologies in Spain and North America. It develops HM X-mill, a mineral grinding mill for grinding of ores, as well as regrinding of concentrates and tailings; HM X-leach, a cyanide-free process for the extraction of gold and other precious metals; and HM X-tract, a modular turnkey portable processing unit that includes crushing, grinding, sizing, gravity separation, floatation, concentration, clarification, water recycling, power generation, and operational service support modules.

