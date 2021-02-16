Minter Network (BIP) Tops One Day Volume of $309,667.00

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 77% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 191% higher against the dollar. Minter Network has a market cap of $17.43 million and approximately $309,667.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00061401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.29 or 0.00262412 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008979 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00013315 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00082265 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00074609 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,676,315,810 coins and its circulating supply is 3,471,106,243 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

Buying and Selling Minter Network

Minter Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.