Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) (CVE:MRZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.57

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2021


Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) (CVE:MRZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 277518 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

The company has a current ratio of 8.92, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) (CVE:MRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) (CVE:MRZ)

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea gold project, the Los Amarillos gold-silver project, the Altazor gold project, and the Zeus gold project located in Northern Chile.

