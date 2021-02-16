Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) (CVE:MRZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.57

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) (CVE:MRZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 277518 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

The company has a current ratio of 8.92, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) (CVE:MRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea gold project, the Los Amarillos gold-silver project, the Altazor gold project, and the Zeus gold project located in Northern Chile.

