Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Price Reaches $141.95

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Mirrored Apple token can currently be purchased for approximately $141.95 or 0.00294614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $7.64 million and approximately $238,105.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Apple alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00061522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.89 or 0.00265441 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00083940 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00073864 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00085053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.15 or 0.00402952 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00187977 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Token Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 53,839 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Apple Token Trading

Mirrored Apple can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Apple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.