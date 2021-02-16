Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Price Tops $354.92 on Top Exchanges (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 16th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $7.78 million and $81,538.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can now be bought for approximately $354.92 or 0.00718578 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00061926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.09 or 0.00263378 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00081876 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00072757 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00084379 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.87 or 0.00443124 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.31 or 0.00184870 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 21,919 tokens. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Trading

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.