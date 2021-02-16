Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $338,276.00 (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can now be bought for about $18.03 or 0.00036845 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $8.80 million and approximately $338,276.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00061191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.85 or 0.00265295 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00086333 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00075375 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00086097 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.87 or 0.00396086 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00185025 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 488,041 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Trading

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

