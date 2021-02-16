Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Reaches $26.69 on Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can currently be bought for $26.69 or 0.00054385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $8.20 million and approximately $722,330.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00060888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.42 or 0.00263718 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00083455 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00073567 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00086175 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $200.90 or 0.00409374 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00186136 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 307,301 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Trading

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

