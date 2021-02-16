Mirrored Netflix Hits Market Cap of $8.61 Million (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 16th. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $8.61 million and $209,727.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Netflix token can now be purchased for $589.99 or 0.01200001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00060791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.24 or 0.00264890 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00086116 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00075370 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00088958 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.75 or 0.00408312 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00184033 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 14,593 tokens. Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance

Mirrored Netflix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

