Mirrored Netflix Market Capitalization Achieves $8.66 Million (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 16th. Over the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Mirrored Netflix token can currently be purchased for $586.99 or 0.01182893 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $8.66 million and $210,791.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00061214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.30 or 0.00258539 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00079352 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00069668 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00081976 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.83 or 0.00402688 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.23 or 0.00183841 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 14,751 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.