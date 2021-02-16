Mirrored Tesla Reaches One Day Volume of $285,815.00 (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 16th. Mirrored Tesla has a total market capitalization of $8.40 million and approximately $285,815.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Tesla token can currently be purchased for approximately $845.79 or 0.01744471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00060946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.55 or 0.00263071 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00081729 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00072899 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00083361 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00188052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.89 or 0.00389581 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Token Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 9,928 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

