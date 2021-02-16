Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.12

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.12 and last traded at $21.80, with a volume of 805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

AVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mission Produce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.58.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $206.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Mission Produce Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVO)

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.