Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Short Interest Down 23.8% in January

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 466,100 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the January 14th total of 611,600 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 173,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Mistras Group stock opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54. Mistras Group has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $231.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.91.

In other news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 156,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mistras Group by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Mistras Group during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Mistras Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Mistras Group by 60.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Mistras Group during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

