Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 43,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $730,401.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,606.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Aulet sold 5,072 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $60,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 288,429 shares of company stock worth $4,215,239. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MITK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,243,000 after buying an additional 829,746 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,406,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 228,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 136,600 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,725,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after buying an additional 123,116 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. Mitek Systems has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $19.88. The stock has a market cap of $708.60 million, a PE ratio of 92.23 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.01.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Mitek Systems’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

