Mithril Price Reaches $0.0201 (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril token can currently be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a market cap of $20.11 million and approximately $6.45 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00012190 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.42 or 0.00597072 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 99.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mithril Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

