Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Short Interest Down 25.7% in January

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 462,700 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the January 14th total of 622,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.5 days.

MSBHF traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $27.90. 6,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,657. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.90. Mitsubishi has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $28.53.

Get Mitsubishi alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mitsubishi from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, industrial infrastructure, automotive and mobility, food industry, consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The company's Natural Gas segment engages in the natural gas/oil exploration, production, and development business; and liquified natural gas business.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.