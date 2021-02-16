Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 225,700 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the January 14th total of 301,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 188.1 days.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.55. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $36.13.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.02%. Research analysts predict that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. It offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear, engine, and chemical power plants, lithium-ion battery products, and oil and gas production plants; laser radar surveillance system; car air-conditioning and refrigeration systems; air-conditioners, centrifugal chillers, water heat pumps, and stage machinery systems; and turbochargers, machine tools and rubber and tire machinery, and testing equipment.

