Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 225,700 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the January 14th total of 301,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 188.1 days.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.55. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $36.13.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.02%. Research analysts predict that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. It offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear, engine, and chemical power plants, lithium-ion battery products, and oil and gas production plants; laser radar surveillance system; car air-conditioning and refrigeration systems; air-conditioners, centrifugal chillers, water heat pumps, and stage machinery systems; and turbochargers, machine tools and rubber and tire machinery, and testing equipment.
