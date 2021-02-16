Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.39

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 22093 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MUFG. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32. The company has a market cap of $68.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 284.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 167,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

