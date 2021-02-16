Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $412.94

Shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $412.94 and last traded at $400.00, with a volume of 5819 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $386.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $413.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $379.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.88. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components, EV motors, and power trains; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; electric-arc-furnace, construction materials processing, construction flat-rolled steel, shapes, bars, wire rods, steel structure materials, and construction pipes; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

