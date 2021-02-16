Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 837,900 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the January 14th total of 1,138,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,793.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MTSFF remained flat at $$22.36 during midday trading on Tuesday. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average of $19.18.

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

