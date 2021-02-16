Mixin (XIN) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.67 Million

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 16th. Mixin has a market cap of $108.39 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for approximately $203.60 or 0.00413002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mixin has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 74.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin Profile

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 532,372 tokens. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

