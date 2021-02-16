MixMarvel Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5.64 Million (MIX)

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. MixMarvel has a total market capitalization of $11.37 million and $5.64 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MixMarvel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MixMarvel has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MixMarvel Coin Profile

MixMarvel (MIX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,677,827,188 coins. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com . MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

MixMarvel Coin Trading

