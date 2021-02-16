Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.08

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 483400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82.
Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MFG)
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.
