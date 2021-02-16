Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.08

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 483400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 41.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 21,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 32.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 36,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 34,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.