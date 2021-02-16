MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Position Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 1,618.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,948 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of MKS Instruments worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 12,685.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,466,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,302 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 113.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 668,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,073,000 after purchasing an additional 356,127 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 11.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $207,518,000 after buying an additional 194,445 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $167.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.63. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.87 and a 52-week high of $192.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MKSI shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.80.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

