MMOCoin Hits Market Cap of $100,256.74 (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. MMOCoin has a market capitalization of $100,256.74 and approximately $757.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MMOCoin has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One MMOCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

MMOCoin Token Profile

MMOCoin (CRYPTO:MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 117,485,295 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,466,801 tokens. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

MMOCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

