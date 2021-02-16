Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.00

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $43.80, with a volume of 3983 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.06.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MWK shares. Sidoti started coverage on Mohawk Group in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Mohawk Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avory & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter worth $12,675,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,605,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 82,404 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,905,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the third quarter worth $2,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MWK)

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

