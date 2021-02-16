Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Position Reduced by Markel Corp

Markel Corp cut its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp owned 0.31% of Mohawk Industries worth $31,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 10.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.54 and a 200 day moving average of $118.58. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.62 and a 52-week high of $178.19.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $160,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,900.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Brunk sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $266,240.00. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

