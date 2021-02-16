Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Given New $131.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $131.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 22.61% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.30.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $169.28 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $56.62 and a 1-year high of $178.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.58.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CAO James Brunk sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $266,240.00. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $160,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,900.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at about $518,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at about $7,620,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 98.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at about $2,240,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

