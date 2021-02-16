Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Raised to $191.00 at Barclays

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $160.00 to $191.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.30.

MHK opened at $169.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.58. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $56.62 and a 52-week high of $178.19.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO James Brunk sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $266,240.00. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $160,120.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,900.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

