Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.30.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $169.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.54 and a 200-day moving average of $118.58. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $56.62 and a 1 year high of $178.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO James Brunk sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $266,240.00. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $160,120.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,900.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 18.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 15.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 17.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

