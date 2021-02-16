Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Raised to $203.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $203.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.92% from the stock’s previous close.

MHK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $169.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $178.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.58.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $160,120.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,900.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James Brunk sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $266,240.00. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 210.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

