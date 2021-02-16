Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) PT Raised to $220.00 at Truist

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Truist from $155.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.47% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

NYSE MHK traded up $1.96 on Tuesday, hitting $171.24. 5,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,493. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $178.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.54 and a 200-day moving average of $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $160,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,900.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James Brunk sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $266,240.00. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 210.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

