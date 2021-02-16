Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Position Lowered by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,139 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Molina Healthcare worth $36,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 395.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 4,400.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.54.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $216.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.85 and a 12-month high of $246.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.