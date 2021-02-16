MonaCoin (MONA) Price Hits $2.40 on Top Exchanges

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.40 or 0.00004922 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar. MonaCoin has a market cap of $157.60 million and $18.12 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,713.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,746.52 or 0.03585274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $205.17 or 0.00421168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $689.41 or 0.01415229 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $231.13 or 0.00474469 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $216.06 or 0.00443529 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.54 or 0.00311083 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00028667 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002838 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

